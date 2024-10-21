SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Navigating the Treatment Landscape for ROS1+ NSCLC

Oct 21, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

  1. American Cancer Society. About Lung Cancer. Available at https://www.cancer.org/cancer/lung-cancer/about/what-is.html. Accessed October 4, 2024.
  2. Lung Cancer Foundation of America. What is ROS1-positive lung cancer and how is it treated? Available at https://lcfamerica.org/lung-cancer-info/types-lung-cancer/ros1-positive-lung-cancer/#1572536052547-0f2e7123-c8e8. Accessed October 4, 2024
  3. The ROS1ders. Treating stage 4 ROS1+ Cancer (For Patients). Available at https://www.theros1ders.org/treatment-options. Accessed October 4, 2024
  4. Augtyro Prescribing Information. Augtyro U.S. Product Information. Last updated: June 2024. Princeton, NJ: Bristol Myers Squibb Company.
  5. gov: NCT03093116. A study of repotrectinib (TPX-0005) in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring ALK, ROS1, or NTRK1-3 rearrangements (TRIDENT-1). Available at https://classic.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03093116. Accessed October 4, 2024.
  6. National Cancer Institute. Dictionary of cancer terms: objective response rate. Available at https://www.cancer.gov/publications/dictionaries/cancer-terms/def/objective-response-rate. Accessed October 4, 2024.
  7. Palmirotta R, Quaresmini D, Lovero D, et al. Gene fusion in NSCLC: ALK, ROS1, RET, and related treatments. Oncogenomics, 2019, 443-464
  8. Lin JJ, Choudhury NJ, Yoda S, et al. Spectrum of mechanisms of resistance to crizotinib. Clin Cancer Res. 2021 May 15;27(10):2899-2909
  9. gov advances National Cancer Institute. Advances in Lung Cancer Research. Available at https://www.cancer.gov/types/lung/research. Accessed October 4, 2024.
  10. Referenced with permission from the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidlines®), for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer V.10.2024. ©National Comprehensive Cancer Network, In. 2024. All rights reserved. Accessed October 4, 2024. To view the most recent and complete version of the guideline, go online to NCCN.org.
  11. Teixeira Teixeira Loiola de Alencar V, et al. Immunotherapy as Single Treatment for Patients With NSCLC With Brain Metastases: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis—the META-L-BRAIN Study. J Thorac Oncol, 2021 Aug;16(8):1379-1391.
  12. American Cancer Society. Targeted Therapy. Available at https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/CRC/PDF/Public/7629.00.pdf. Accessed October 4, 2024.
  13. net. Lung Cancer – Non-Small Cell: Types of Treatment. Available at https://www.cancer.net/cancer-types/lung-cancer-non-small-cell/types-treatment. Accessed October 4, 2024.
  14. Drilon A, Ou SI, Cho BC, et al. Repotrectinib (TPX-0005) Is a Next-Generation ROS1/TRK/ALK Inhibitor That Potently Inhibits ROS1/TRK/ALK Solvent- Front Mutations. Cancer Discov. 2018 Oct;8(10):1227-1236.

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement