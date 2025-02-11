Nearly 25% of Adults Had Recent Chronic Pain in 2023

Photo Credit: Cinefootage Visuals

In 2023, 24.3% of US adults had chronic pain in the previous three months, according to a data brief published by the National Center for Health Statistics. The researchers used data from the 2023 National Health Interview Survey to provide updated percentages of adults who experienced chronic pain and high-impact chronic pain in the previous three months. The researchers found that 24.3% of adults had chronic pain and 8.5% of adults had chronic pain that frequently limited life or work activities (high-impact chronic pain) in the previous three months in 2023. Both chronic pain and high-impact chronic pain increased with age. The likelihood of having chronic pain was significantly higher for American Indian and Alaska Native non-Hispanic adults compared with Asian non-Hispanic and Hispanic adults (30.7% vs 11.8% and 17.1%, respectively). With decreasing urbanization levels, there was an increase in the percentage of adults with chronic pain and high-impact chronic pain.