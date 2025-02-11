SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Nearly 25% of Adults Had Recent Chronic Pain in 2023

Feb 11, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Lucas W, et al. Chronic pain and high-impact chronic pain in U.S. adults, 2023. National Center for Health Statistics; 2024. Published November 2024. Accessed February 4, 2025. doi:10.15620/cdc/169630

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement