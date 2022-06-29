WEDNESDAY, June 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Insomnia negatively impacts nearly 30 percent of adults, according to the results of a survey released online by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

The online survey of 2,010 U.S. adults was conducted from Feb. 17 to 24, 2022.

According to the results of the survey, 64 percent of Americans are using sleep aids or substances to help them fall asleep or stay asleep. Nearly one-quarter of adults (23 percent) reported use of prescription medications, while 27 percent use melatonin and 20 percent use marijuana or cannabidiol. More than one-third of those using sleep aids said their use increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Developing healthy sleep hygiene habits can help someone who has a mild or short-term case of insomnia, but if symptoms persist into the daytime and inhibit your quality of life, it’s time to seek support from your doctor,” Michael Grandner, Ph.D., president of the Society for Behavioral Sleep Medicine, said in a statement. “Board-certified sleep experts can determine an accurate diagnosis for an ongoing sleep problem and guide individuals along a proper treatment plan for their unique health history and lifestyle.”

