For a study, the researchers sought to compare the use of Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) and conventional wound treatment (CWT) resources for Subcutaneous abdominal wound healing impairment (SAWHI) after surgery. Between August 2, 2011, and January 31, 2018, about 539 consecutive compliant adult patients with SAWHI after surgery without fascial dehiscence were enrolled in the multicenter, multinational, randomized clinical SAWHI study. Patients were randomly assigned to NPWT and CWT stratified using a centralized web-based platform by study site and wound size. Inpatient and outpatient time, staff and material for wound therapy, and concomitant wound-related procedures were all included in the evaluation of direct resource utilization. The per-protocol population was used to conduct the resource utilization analysis. Although the NPWT arm had a considerably shorter treatment time (Mean [Standard deviation (SD)] NPWT 22.8 (13.4); CWT 30.6 (13.3); P<0.001 U-test), the CWT arm had a significantly shorter hospitalisation time [(Mean (SD) NPWT 13.9 (11.1); CWT 11.8 (10.8); P=0.047 U-test)]. CWT participants were significantly more likely to be outpatient [N=167 (96.0%)] than NPWT participants [N=140 (89.2%) (P=0.017)]. The NPWT took considerably less time for dressing changes [Mean (SD) (min) NPWT N=133, 196 (221.1); CWT N=152, 278 (208.2); P<.001 U-test] and wound-related operations [Mean (SD) (min) NPWT 167 (195); CWT 266 (313); P<0.001 U-test]. NPWT uses fewer resources and maybe a more effective therapy option for SAWHI after surgery than CWT.

