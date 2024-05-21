Neoadjuvant Chemohormonal Therapy Aids Locally Advanced Prostate Cancer

Photo Credit: Wildpixel

For patients with locally advanced prostate cancer, neoadjuvant chemohormonal therapy (NCHT) is beneficial for biochemical progression-free survival (bPFS), according to a study published in The Journal of Urology. Co-lead authors Hongyang Qian, Chenfei Chi, and colleagues conducted a randomized trial including 141 patients with locally advanced, high-risk prostate cancer. They randomly assigned patients 2:1 to the NCHT group (docetaxel plus androgen deprivation therapy for six cycles) or the neoadjuvant hormone therapy (NHT) group (androgen deprivation therapy for 24 weeks). The primary endpoint was 3-year bPFS. The NCHT group had a significantly higher rate of 3-year bPFS versus the NHT group (29% vs 9.5%). The NCHT group also achieved a significantly longer median bPFS time than the NHT group with a median follow-up of 53 months (17 vs 14 months). There were no significant differences between groups in terms of pathological downstaging and minimal residual disease rates.