Neoadjuvant nivolumab and relatlimab in locally advanced MMR-deficient colon cancer: a phase 2 trial.

Sep 16, 2024

Experts: Peter G M de Gooyer,Yara L Verschoor,Lauren D W van den Dungen,Sara Balduzzi,Hendrik A Marsman,Marnix H Geukes Foppen,Cecile Grootscholten,Simone Dokter,Anne G den Hartog,Wieke H M Verbeek,Karlijn Woensdregt,Joris J van den Broek,Steven J Oosterling,Ton N Schumacher,Koert F D Kuhlmann,Regina G H Beets-Tan,John B A G Haanen,Monique E van Leerdam,Jose G van den Berg,Myriam Chalabi

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Peter G M de Gooyer

    Department of Gastrointestinal Oncology, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Yara L Verschoor

    Department of Gastrointestinal Oncology, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Lauren D W van den Dungen

    Department of Gastrointestinal Oncology, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Sara Balduzzi

    Department of Biometrics, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Hendrik A Marsman

    Department of Surgery, OLVG, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Marnix H Geukes Foppen

    Department of Gastrointestinal Oncology, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Cecile Grootscholten

    Department of Gastrointestinal Oncology, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Department of Medical Oncology, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Simone Dokter

    Department of Gastrointestinal Oncology, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Anne G den Hartog

    Department of Surgical Oncology, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Wieke H M Verbeek

    Department of Gastrointestinal Oncology, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Karlijn Woensdregt

    Department of Surgery, St Jansdal Hospital, Harderwijk, The Netherlands.

    Joris J van den Broek

    Department of Surgery, Dijklander Hospital, Hoorn, The Netherlands.

    Steven J Oosterling

    Department of Surgical Oncology, Spaarne Gasthuis, Haarlem and Hoofddorp, The Netherlands.

    Ton N Schumacher

    Department of Molecular Oncology and Immunology, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Department of Hematology, Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, The Netherlands.

    Oncode Institute, Utrecht, The Netherlands.

    Koert F D Kuhlmann

    Department of Surgical Oncology, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Regina G H Beets-Tan

    Department of Radiology, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    GROW School for Oncology and Reproduction, Maastricht University, Maastricht, The Netherlands.

    John B A G Haanen

    Department of Medical Oncology, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Department of Medical Oncology, Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, The Netherlands.

    Melanoma Clinic, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois, Lausanne, Switzerland.

    Monique E van Leerdam

    Department of Gastrointestinal Oncology, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, The Netherlands.

    Jose G van den Berg

    Department of Pathology, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Myriam Chalabi

    Department of Gastrointestinal Oncology, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. m.chalabi@nki.nl.

    Department of Medical Oncology, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. m.chalabi@nki.nl.

