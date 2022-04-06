For a study, the researchers sought to determine the results of laparoscopic, robotic-assisted live donor nephrectomy (RLDN) in the first and largest series ever published. The introduction of minimally invasive, laparoscopic donor nephrectomy had enhanced live kidney donation, paving the way for more innovation in the RLDN donor pool. Between 2000 and 2017, a retrospective chart assessment of 1,084 consecutive RLDNs was conducted. The patients’ demographics, surgery data, and complications were all gathered. Between 2002 and 2005, six patients were converted to open operations, while the rest were successfully done robotically. The average donor was 35.7 (17.4) years old, with a BMI of 28.6 (7.7) kg/m2. Left-sided nephrectomies were more common than right-sided nephrectomies (95.2%). In 24.1% of cases, several renal arteries were found. The average length of stay was 3 (1) days, with a median operation time of 159 (54) minutes, warm ischemia time of 180 (90) seconds, estimated blood loss of 50 (32) mL, and a generous ischemia time of 180 (90) seconds. The average time between follow-ups was 15 (28) months. Complications were reported in 216 patients (19.9%), with 176 patients (81.5%) having minor difficulties (Clavien-Dindo class I and II). The amount of time spent in warm ischemia, operational blood loss, conversion, and complication rates were not linked to increased BMI. RLDN was a safe procedure that provides a viable alternative to traditional laparoscopic surgery, especially in donors with a high BMI and numerous arteries. In addition, it provides a platform for transplant surgeons to hone their robotic-assisted surgical skills, which were required in the more advanced environment of minimally invasive recipient surgeries.

Source:journals.lww.com/annalsofsurgery/Abstract/2022/03000/Robotic_Assisted_Living_Donor_Nephrectomies__A.28.aspx