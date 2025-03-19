Neuraxial Stimulation Guidelines for Non-Surgical Low Back Pain

Photo Credit: Silver Place

The following is a summary of “An Evidence-Based Consensus for the Use of Neurostimulation for the Treatment of Non-Surgical Low Back Pain: The NEURON Group,” published in the March 2025 issue of Journal of Pain Research by Deer et al.

Electrical neuromodulation, once limited to specific conditions, has gained support for spinal cord stimulation (SCS) in non-surgical low back pain (NSLBP) following recent high-level evidence and regulatory approval.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to develop selection criteria for neuraxial stimulation in individuals with refractory pain as part of the NEURON (neuroscience, education, utilization, risk mitigation, optimal outcomes, and neuromodulation) project.

They secured board approval and selected nominees based on experience, publication history, research contributions, and diversity. An outline was developed for discussion, a grading system was chosen using published guidelines, and consensus points were established. A literature search in English from 2000 to May 2024 was conducted across Medline, EMBASE, Cochrane CENTRAL, BioMed Central, Web of Science, Google Scholar, PubMed, Current Contents Connect, Meeting Abstracts, and Scopus to compile evidence on lower back interventional therapies for pain management. Peer review identified additional studies, expanding the search to include articles through December 2024.

The results showed that the evidence established multiple consensus points to optimize patient selection, incorporating expert opinion and evidence levels. These findings are expected to enhance safety and efficacy in individuals receiving implants and set a new standard for best practices.

Investigators concluded a dynamic, evidence-based guideline facilitated by the NEURON project would optimize patient selection for implantable devices in NSLBP.

