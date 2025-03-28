Neuro Emotional Technique and Brain Connectivity in Chronic Pelvic Pain

Photo Credit: libre

The following is a summary of “Brain functional connectivity changes on fMRI in patients with chronic pelvic pain treated with the Neuro Emotional Technique: a randomised controlled trial,” published in the March 2025 issue of Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Monti et al.

Chronic pelvic pain (CPP) presents a significant clinical challenge that severely diminishes the QoL for numerous women, and the Neuro Emotional Technique (NET) offers a new mind-body approach aimed at reducing emotional responses to upsetting thoughts and pain.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine functional connectivity (FC) changes in key brain regions among individuals with CPP who received the NET intervention, focusing on relationships with reduced emotional distress and pain.

They included 26 individuals diagnosed with CPP, who were randomly assigned to either the NET intervention group or a waitlist control group. To assess neurophysiological effects as the primary outcome, all participants underwent resting-state functional blood oxygen level-dependent (BOLD) magnetic resonance imaging (rs-fMRI) before and after completing the NET intervention or the waitlist control period. Additionally, pain, mood, anxiety, and QoL were evaluated.

The results showed that the NET group had significant reductions in pain interference and intensity, along with improvements in anxiety and depression, compared to the control group. The FC was significantly lower in the amygdala, cerebellum, and postcentral gyrus in the NET group. Additionally, significant correlations were observed between FC changes and clinical outcome improvements.

Investigators concluded that this initial study indicated an association between FC changes, particularly between the cerebellum, amygdala, and sensory areas, and reduced pain and its impact in women with CPP.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/01443615.2025.2472767