Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation Enhances Strength and Balance in Patients With Hemodialysis

Photo Credit: Mailson

The following is a summary of “Effects of neuromuscular electrical stimulation during hemodialysis on muscle strength, functional capacity and postural balance in patients with end-stage renal disease: a randomized controlled trial,” published in the February 2025 issue of BMC Nephrology by Machfer et al.

Patients with hemodialysis have low physical capacity, leading to poor adherence to exercise-based rehabilitation.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study on neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) during HD to assess its impact on muscle strength, functional capacity, and balance.

They randomly assigned 22 patients with HD to a control group (CG) or an NMES training group (NSTG). They applied NMES to the quadriceps during HD for 12 weeks, 3 times per week, 40 min per session. They measured the mediolateral direction (COPx), the anteroposterior direction (COPy), and the center of pressure (COP) area using a stabilometric platform. They assessed the Timed Up and Go test (TUG) and Sit to Stand (STS30) tests, the 6-minute walking test (6MWT), and the maximal voluntary contraction (MVC) before and after the intervention.

The results showed a significant increase in MVC (+24.5%; P<0.01), 6MWT (+9.8%; P<0.05), and STS30 (+25.6%; P<0.01) in the NSTG after NMES. TUG (-11.8%; P<0.01), COPx (-20.1%; P<0.05), and COPy (-24.7%; P<0.01) decreased significantly in the NSTG. No significant changes occurred in the CG.

Investigators found that intradialytic NMES improved muscle strength, functional capacity, and postural balance in patients with HD. They suggested NMES as a viable alternative to enhance physical condition and quality of life.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-025-03994-8