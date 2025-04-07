SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Neuroprognostication in neonatal encephalopathy due to presumed hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy.

Apr 07, 2025

Experts: Mehmet N Cizmeci,Rhandi Christensen,Andrea van Steenis,Linda S de Vries

  • Mehmet N Cizmeci

    Division of Neonatology, The Hospital for Sick Children, and Department of Paediatrics, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada. mehmet.cizmeci@sickkids.ca.

    Rhandi Christensen

    Division of Neurology, The Hospital for Sick Children, and Department of Paediatrics, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada.

    Andrea van Steenis

    Willem-Alexander Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatrics, Division of Neonatology, Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, the Netherlands.

    Linda S de Vries

    Willem-Alexander Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatrics, Division of Neonatology, Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, the Netherlands.

