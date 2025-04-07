Neuroprognostication in neonatal encephalopathy due to presumed hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy.

Over the last two decades, significant progress has been made in the management of neonatal encephalopathy due to presumed hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy. One key area that requires improvement is timely and accurate neuroprognostication in this population to identify infants who may benefit from early interventions and harness the maximum neuroplastic capacity of the developing brain. Improved neuroprognostication also has the potential to foster more effective communication of findings to caregivers. In this review, we explore whether improved neuroprognostication is possible by assessing clinical, biochemical, electrographic, neurophysiological, and neuroimaging biomarkers and their role in neuroprognostication. IMPACT STATEMENT: Over the last two decades, significant progress has been made in the management of neonatal encephalopathy due to presumed hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy. One key area that requires improvement is timely and accurate neuroprognostication in this population to identify infants who may benefit from early interventions and harness the maximum neuroplastic capacity of the developing brain. In this review article, we discuss general concepts and principles of neuroprognostication and the role of each prognostic marker.© 2025. The Author(s), under exclusive licence to the International Pediatric Research Foundation, Inc.

