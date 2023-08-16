Neuropsychological Function and its Relation to Depression and Self-Reported Symptoms in Long-Covid: A Study at 6 and 12 Months

The following is a summary of “Long-Covid: Neuropsychological function at 6 and 12 months – relation to depression and self-reported symptoms,” published in the June 2023 issue of the Psychosomatic Research by Andersson et al.

Most reports quantify cognitive function based on patient self-reports or brief screening instruments. In addition, little is known about the progression of cognitive impairment after Covid-19 and the relationship between these trajectories and psychiatric and medical variables. A national multicenter study recruited patients exhibiting neurological symptoms due to Covid-19 infection. Participants completed a thorough neuropsychological evaluation at 6 (N = 77) and 12 (N = 58) months post-covid infection.

At six months, self-reported cognitive dysfunction and fatigue symptoms were derived from questionnaires, while depression diagnoses were extracted from the MINI neuropsychiatric interview. A Covid-19-antibody-negative control group (N = 58) completed a neuropsychological evaluation. At six months, patients demonstrated substantially diminished verbal and visual memory, attention/working memory, and executive function compared to healthy controls. These impairments were not associated with acute illness severity indices and were moderately correlated with subjective cognitive complaints, fatigue level, and depression diagnosis at 6 months.

Cognitive function in all afflicted domains improved significantly six to twelve months after infection. This improvement was unrelated to depression, self-report, or acute illness severity at 6 months. At six months, Covid-19 patients with neurological symptoms exhibited significant cognitive impairment. At 12 months, however, their cognitive functions had returned to normal and no longer differed from healthy controls. These results indicate a favorable prognosis for cognitive function in most patients infected with COVID-19.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022399923000934