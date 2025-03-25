Neutrophil Percentage Assessment in Patients Receiving Chemotherapy Using Automated Hematology Analyzers

Photo Credit: FluxFactory

The following is a summary of “Favorable correlation between neutrophil percentages obtained using automated hematology analyzers and microscopic examinations in malignant lymphoma patients receiving chemotherapy,” published in the March 2025 issue of Annals of Hematology by Hosoi et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the accuracy of automated hematology analyzers in measuring neutrophil percentages in patients receiving chemotherapy. The reliability of these analyzers for neutrophil assessment had not been previously examined.

They investigated the correlation between neutrophil percentages from automated hematology analyzers and manual microscopic examinations on the first day of chemotherapy in 125 patients receiving CHOP-based chemotherapy for malignant lymphoma. They analyzed peripheral blood counts and 5-part leukocyte differentials using the Sysmex XE-5000 system.

The results showed a strong correlation between the two methods in 797 samples (r = 0.917). This correlation weakened when bone marrow nucleated cell count was ≤50 × 109/L (r = 0.881) or granulocyte colony-stimulating factors were used in prior chemotherapy (r = 0.886). A weaker correlation was also noted when immature neutrophils exceeded 3% (r = 0.894). However, all correlations remained >0.8, confirming robustness.

Investigators found a strong correlation between neutrophil percentages from automated hematology analyzers and microscopic examinations on the first day of chemotherapy. They concluded that automated analyzers were sufficient for neutrophil count assessment in patients receiving chemotherapy.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00277-025-06313-1