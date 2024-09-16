SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio at the end of treatment with CDK4/6 inhibitors is an independent prognostic factor for ER-positive HER2-negative advanced breast cancer.

Sep 16, 2024

Experts: Ayumu Mitsuyoshi,Masayuki Nagahashi,Haruka Kanaoka,Aoi Oshiro,Yusa Togashi,Akira Hattori,Junko Tsuchida,Tomoko Higuchi,Arisa Nishimukai,Keiko Murase,Yuichi Takatsuka,Yasuo Miyoshi

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Ayumu Mitsuyoshi

    Department of Surgery, Division of Breast and Endocrine Surgery, School of Medicine, Hyogo Medical University, 1-1 Mukogawa-Cho, Nishinomiya, Hyogo, 663-8501, Japan.

    Masayuki Nagahashi

    Department of Surgery, Division of Breast and Endocrine Surgery, School of Medicine, Hyogo Medical University, 1-1 Mukogawa-Cho, Nishinomiya, Hyogo, 663-8501, Japan. ma-nagahashi@hyo-med.ac.jp.

    Haruka Kanaoka

    Department of Surgery, Division of Breast and Endocrine Surgery, School of Medicine, Hyogo Medical University, 1-1 Mukogawa-Cho, Nishinomiya, Hyogo, 663-8501, Japan.

    Aoi Oshiro

    Department of Surgery, Division of Breast and Endocrine Surgery, School of Medicine, Hyogo Medical University, 1-1 Mukogawa-Cho, Nishinomiya, Hyogo, 663-8501, Japan.

    Yusa Togashi

    Department of Surgery, Division of Breast and Endocrine Surgery, School of Medicine, Hyogo Medical University, 1-1 Mukogawa-Cho, Nishinomiya, Hyogo, 663-8501, Japan.

    Akira Hattori

    Department of Surgery, Division of Breast and Endocrine Surgery, School of Medicine, Hyogo Medical University, 1-1 Mukogawa-Cho, Nishinomiya, Hyogo, 663-8501, Japan.

    Junko Tsuchida

    Department of Surgery, Division of Breast and Endocrine Surgery, School of Medicine, Hyogo Medical University, 1-1 Mukogawa-Cho, Nishinomiya, Hyogo, 663-8501, Japan.

    Tomoko Higuchi

    Department of Surgery, Division of Breast and Endocrine Surgery, School of Medicine, Hyogo Medical University, 1-1 Mukogawa-Cho, Nishinomiya, Hyogo, 663-8501, Japan.

    Arisa Nishimukai

    Department of Surgery, Division of Breast and Endocrine Surgery, School of Medicine, Hyogo Medical University, 1-1 Mukogawa-Cho, Nishinomiya, Hyogo, 663-8501, Japan.

    Keiko Murase

    Department of Surgery, Division of Breast and Endocrine Surgery, School of Medicine, Hyogo Medical University, 1-1 Mukogawa-Cho, Nishinomiya, Hyogo, 663-8501, Japan.

    Yuichi Takatsuka

    Department of Surgery, Division of Breast and Endocrine Surgery, School of Medicine, Hyogo Medical University, 1-1 Mukogawa-Cho, Nishinomiya, Hyogo, 663-8501, Japan.

    Yasuo Miyoshi

    Department of Surgery, Division of Breast and Endocrine Surgery, School of Medicine, Hyogo Medical University, 1-1 Mukogawa-Cho, Nishinomiya, Hyogo, 663-8501, Japan.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST