SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

New Approaches to Infection Management for Patients With Burns

Oct 25, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Tejiram S, et al. Fighting a new front on an old battlefield: Examining the development of topical antimicrobial care to control burn wound sepsis. J Burn Care Res. Published online September 17, 2024. doi:10.1093/jbcr/irae178

Li Q, et al. Association of length of hospital stay, total body surface area burned, and Carbapenem-Resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae infection in burn patients: A retrospective study. Burns. Published online September 20, 2024. doi:10.1016/j.burns.2024.09.006

Fuentes-González M, et al. Gram-negative bacilli blood stream infection in patients with severe burns: Microbiological and clinical evidence from a 9-year cohort. International Journal of Molecular Sciences. 2024; 25(19):10458.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement