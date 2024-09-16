SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

New complex cell junctions in and around the intervertebral discs discovered using autoantibodies from patients affected by endemic pemphigus foliaceus in El Bagre, Colombia, South America.

Sep 16, 2024

Experts: Ana Maria Abreu Velez,Takashi Hashimoto,Jorge Mario Vélez Arango,Yulieth Alexandra Upegui-Zapata,Eduardo Upegui-Quiceño,Adriana Milena Olarte Aponte,Michael S Howard

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Ana Maria Abreu Velez

    Georgia Dermatopathology Associates, Atlanta, GA, USA.

    Takashi Hashimoto

    Department of Dermatology, Graduate School of Medicine, Osaka Metropolitan University, Osaka, Japan.

    Jorge Mario Vélez Arango

    SURA Diagnostic Aids, Research Group on Images & AI in Health, Bogota, Colombia.

    Yulieth Alexandra Upegui-Zapata

    Research Group on Infections and Health in the Tropics, School of Medicine, Universidad Nacional de Colombia, Bogota, Colombia.

    Eduardo Upegui-Quiceño

    Program of Study and Control of Tropical Diseases (PECET) Universidad de Antioquia, Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia.

    Adriana Milena Olarte Aponte

    Program in Basic Sciences, Universidad Colegio Mayor de Cundinamarca (UCMC), Bogotá, Colombia.

    Michael S Howard

    Georgia Dermatopathology Associates, Atlanta, GA, USA.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST