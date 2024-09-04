SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

New Definition of Steatotic Liver Disease Improves Prediction of Kidney Disease 

Sep 03, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Mori K, et al. Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (SLD) and alcohol-associated liver disease, but not SLD without metabolic dysfunction, are independently associated with new onset of chronic kidney disease during a 10-year follow-up period. Hepatol Res. Published online August 7, 2024. doi:10.1111/hepr.14097 

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU