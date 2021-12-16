Tests for venom-specific IgE antibodies have a low positive predictive value and do not consistently predict the intensity of sting reactions, making it challenging to diagnose insect sting allergy and predict the risk of sting anaphylaxis. Component-resolved diagnosis using recombinant venom allergens has shown promise in enhancing the specificity of insect sting allergy diagnostic tests. Basophil activation tests have been investigated as more sensitive assays for identifying individuals with insect allergies and predicting clinical outcomes. Mast cell mediator measurement represents the underlying risk for more severe responses and a restricted clinical response to therapy.

IgE levels to recombinant venom allergens can identify cross-sensitization from dual sensitization to honeybee and vespid venoms, allowing many patients to receive venom immunotherapy for a single venom rather than several venoms. Basophil activation assays can identify venom allergy in individuals who do not have detectable venom-specific IgE in routine diagnostic tests, and they can predict an increased risk of systemic responses to venom immunotherapy, as well as stings during and after venom immunotherapy discontinuation. Measuring baseline serum tryptase or other mast cell mediators can also predict the likelihood of severe or deadly anaphylaxis to stings.

