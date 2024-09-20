New Frontier in Vaccine Development and Disease Treatment Shows Advances in Trained Immunity

The following is a summary of “Trained innate immunity: concept, nomenclature and future perspectives,” published in the September 2024 issue of Allergy and Immunology by Netea et al.

In recent years, research has revealed that innate immune cells can acquire adaptive characteristics, termed trained immunity. This process involves substantial metabolic and epigenetic reprogramming, resulting in lasting changes in immune cell function. Trained immunity has significant implications for health and disease management. For instance, certain vaccines can enhance trained immunity, offering broader protection against infections beyond their primary targets. This extended protection stems from the ability of qualified immunity to augment the immune response against various pathogens.

However, the role of trained immunity in disease treatment is a reassuring prospect. Vaccines designed to induce trained immunity alongside classical adaptive responses could lead to more effective immunization strategies. Additionally, activating trained immunity presents new avenues for innovative cancer therapies while modulating this immune response could advance treatments for inflammatory diseases. Thus, harnessing and controlling trained immunity holds promise for improving vaccine efficacy and developing novel therapeutic strategies for a range of diseases.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0091674924009436