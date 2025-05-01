New HHS Ad Campaign Urges Americans to ‘Take Back Your Health’

WEDNESDAY, April 30, 2025 (HealthDay News) — U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is preparing to launch a multimillion-dollar public health campaign, according to documents reviewed by NBC News.

His “Take Back Your Health” campaign would last four years and could cost tens of millions of dollars. HHS has invited public relations firms to submit proposals to run the campaign, which would televise up to three ads a day across five major networks.

Although no total cost is listed, labor alone is expected to cost at least $20 million and digital ads could cost tens of millions, according to someone familiar with the plan, NBC News said.

“Empowering Americans with the knowledge to make healthy decisions is central to HHS’s mission. Our upcoming ad campaign is both an investment in our nation’s well-being and a commitment to Make America Healthy Again,” an HHS spokesperson said in a statement.

The campaign aims to tackle chronic health problems by encouraging Americans to take better care of their health through eating well and exercising more.

It is expected to include a new version of the Presidential Youth Fitness Program, as well as gym and wellness store partnerships, NBC News said.

People will also be encouraged to “Take the Pledge” to live healthier, with things like shareable badges and online challenges.

The campaign may also include partnerships “with a grocery chain to promote healthy eating by providing discounts on nutritious foods alongside campaign messaging.”

While the documents don’t mention new funding for physical education, they do mention plans to promote “spiritual growth” and “clean eating.”

Richard Frank, director of the Brookings Institution’s Center on Health Policy, said the goals are good, but they won’t work for everyone.

If you live in a food desert or can’t afford fresh fruits and veggies, an ad won’t change that, Frank explained.

The campaign’s success will be measured by how many people it reaches, how much they engage with it, and whether it changes behaviors. Surveys will ask participants if they’ve made changes such as “exercising more, eating more whole food, incorporating meditation into daily routine,” NBC News reported.

HHS is also looking to wrap its headquarters with a vinyl graphic displaying the message “promote a healthy America.”

SOURCE: NBC NEWS, April 29, 2025

