New IMWG Criteria Reveal Key Differences Between Primary and Secondary PCL

The following is a summary of “Clinical and cytogenetic characteristics of primary and secondary plasma cell leukemia under the new IMWG definition criteria: a retrospective study,” published in the September 2023 issue of Hematology by Guan et al.

Plasma cell leukemia (PCL) is a rare and aggressive type of cancer with a declined prognosis than multiple myeloma. PCL is divided into pPCL and sPCL forms. Researchers performed a retrospective study to investigate the clinical and cytogenetic characteristics of pPCL and sPCL under the new IMWG definition criteria (≥5% circulating plasma cells in peripheral blood smears).

They analyzed clinical and cytogenetic data of pPCL and sPCL patients. Overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) were assessed using the Kaplan-Meier method and compared survival distributions with the log-rank test.

The results showed 23 pPCL and 9 sPCL patients. Notably, sPCL patients had a higher incidence of extramedullary infiltration and a greater percentage of bone marrow plasma cells (P=0.015 and 0.025). There were no differences in OS and PFS between the groups. A trend suggested better survival outcomes for pPCL patients, with a higher cumulative 1-year PFS rate (38.3% vs. 13.3%) and a lower early mortality rate (mortality rate at 3 months: 15% vs. 33%). It was hypothesized that pPCL patients carrying t(11;14) experience a longer median survival time than those with other cytogenetic abnormalities, but this could not be confirmed due to the limited sample size.

They concluded that under new IMWG criteria, pPCL had a better prognosis than sPCL, and t(11;14) translocation may be a favorable prognostic factor in pPCL.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2023.2254556