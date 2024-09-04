SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

New Lyme Disease Test Could Deliver Results in 20 Minutes

Sep 04, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Ghosh R, et al. Rapid single-tier serodiagnosis of Lyme disease. Nat Commun. 2024;15(1):7124. Published 2024 Aug 20. doi:10.1038/s41467-024-51067-5 

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU