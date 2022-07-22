Adults with a cancer diagnosis have increased incidence of new-onset T2D, according to a research letter published in Diabetes Care. Lykke Sylow, PhD, and colleagues evaluated the incidence of T2D following a cancer diagnosis and examined the impact of new-onset T2D on overall survival in patients with cancer. Data were included for 51,353 incident cancer cases diagnosed from 2004-2015 without T2D at diagnosis, each matched with 10 cancerand T2D-free age- and sex-matched controls. An increased risk for new-onset T2D was identified for all cancers (HRs, 1.09). Compared with control subjects, the hazard of newonset T2D was particularly strong for pancreatic cancer, cancer of the brain and other parts of the nervous system, and cancer of the corpus uteri. Significantly increased risk for T2D was also seen in patients diagnosed with lung, urinary tract, and breast cancers. The influence of new-onset T2D on survival was examined in a subpopulation of 28,308 patients with cancer. Compared with those without T2D, those with new-onset T2D in the 2 years after diagnosis had a significantly increased risk for allcause mortality (HR, 1.21).