SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

New, Practical Patient Journey Algorithm May Be Beneficial in Moderate-to-Severe Psoriasis

Sep 13, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Prignano F, et al. EMPATHY life in psoriasis: Embracing patients’ well-being in their journey of moderate-to-severe psoriasis. J Clin Med. 2024;13(15):4469. doi:10.3390/jcm13154469

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Francesca Prignano, MD, PhD

    Photo Credit: Loop (Frontiers)

    Assistant Professor
    Department of Health Sciences
    Section of Dermatology
    University of Florence
    Florence, Italy

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST