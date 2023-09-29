New Video-based Skills Curriculum for Incoming Residents in Ophthalmology

The following is a summary of “A Novel Video-Based Skills Curriculum for Incoming Ophthalmology Residents,” published in the July 2023 issue of Opthalmology by Savant et al.

Limited pre-residency ophthalmology exposure and variable orientation experiences necessitate standardized skills training for incoming PGY-2 residents. Researchers performed a retrospective study to evaluate the effectiveness of a novel video-based orientation curriculum in teaching ophthalmic examination skills to incoming ophthalmology residents.

They established an instructional video library (VL) for ophthalmic exam skills in 2020. Before receiving any instruction, PGY2s were videotaped while performing basic ophthalmic exams (BOE) using smartphone adapters attached to slit lamps. Residents’ ophthalmic exams were re-recorded after a 2-week orientation that included live teaching, practice, and self-directed review of the video library. A 36-point checklist for evaluating ophthalmic exam skills, which expanded upon the Ophthalmic Clinical Evaluation Exercise (OCEX), was devised for video scoring. Residents also completed pre- and post-surveys to gauge their comfort with the ophthalmic exam.

The results showed 7 out of 11 incoming PGY-2 ophthalmology residents (63.7%) participated. The average recorded OCEX score significantly improved from 16.5 ± 5.8 to 30.9 ± 2.7 (P=.0002). As indicated by the survey, resident comfort with the exam increased from 2.4 ± 0.6 to 4.2 ± 0.5 on a 5-point Likert scale (P<.0001).

Investigators concluded that the video library orientation curriculum effectively improved resident BOE skills, suggesting its potential for training other healthcare professionals.

