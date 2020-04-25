(Reuters) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that he would allow independent pharmacists to collect samples to test for the novel coronavirus and would expand screening for antibodies, starting with first responders and other essential workers.

Cuomo also told a daily briefing that hospitalizations across his state for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, had fallen to same level as 21 days ago, the latest sign the crisis was subsiding.

(reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Marguerita Choy)