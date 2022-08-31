For a study, researchers sought to understand that Human metapneumovirus substantially impacts respiratory infections in children (hMPV). In order to evaluate the frequency and seasonality of symptomatic hMPV infection in children, they used the Nicaraguan Pediatric Influenza Cohort Study (NPICS). A lengthy prospective study of kids in Managua, Nicaragua, is called the NPICS. They tested youngsters for hMPV infection (RT-PCR) using a real-time reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction. Investigators calculated adequate reproduction numbers using generalized growth models, and evaluated temporal trends using the conventional additive decomposition method (GGMs). About 564 hMPV symptomatic infections occurred between 2011 and 2016, with an incidence rate of 5.74 cases per 100 person-years (95% CI, 5.3, 6.2). Acute lower respiratory infections (ALRIs) were detected in 3,509 children, and 160 (4.6%) infections were caused by hMPV infection. Children under 1 were 5 times more likely to have 1 than those over 1, and hMPV-associated ALRIs (rate ratio 5.5 95% CI 4.1, 7.4 P<0.001) developed in 55% of all symptomatic hMPV infections (62/112). Symptomatic hMPV reinfection was also typical. New illnesses were found in 87 cases (15%) of all diagnosed symptomatic infections. Symptomatic hMPV epidemics can occur at any time of year. About 4 epidemic periods were identified between 2011 and 2016, each with a biennial seasonal pattern. The overall mean predicted reproductive number for the epidemic periods was 1.2 (95% CI 1.1, 1.4), with a mean ascending phase of 7.7 weeks. Infants with symptomatic hMPV infection face a significant burden for the first year of life. Biannual trends were seen in the timing and frequency of symptomatic hMPV occurrence.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/irv.13034