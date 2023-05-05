The following is a summary of the “Clinical features, outcomes, and HLA risk factors associated with nitrofurantoin-induced liver injury ,” published in the February 2023 issue of Hepatology by Chalasani, et al.

Nitrofurantoin (NTF) is commonly used for both the short-term treatment of UTIs and long-term prevention. Our study’s primary objective was to characterize the clinical features, outcomes, and HLA risk factors of NTF-induced liver injury (NTF-DILI) among Drug Induced Liver Injury Network participants (DILIN). From 2004 to 2020, 78 people with confirmed, strongly suspected, or probable NTF-DILI participated in DILIN research. In addition, the HLA allele frequencies of NTF-DILI were compared to those of the general population (n = 14,001), patients with idiopathic autoimmune hepatitis (n = 231), and patients with DILI not caused by NTF (n = 661).

About 69% of the liver injuries were hepatocellular, whereas 55% were icteric. The prevalence of AST > ALT, ANA or SMA positivity, and corticosteroid use were all higher in the 44 cases of long-term NTF-DILI (>1 year) compared to the 18 cases of short-term NTF-DILI (7 days) and the 16 cases of intermediate-term NTF-DILI (>7 to 365 days), respectively (P = 0.018, P = 0.001, and P = 0.001, respectively). About 38% of patients with long-term NTF-DILI had bridging fibrosis, nodularity, cirrhosis, or clinical and imaging evidence for cirrhosis; 20% had major or sub-massive necrosis.

In contrast to the other groups, where 7 (12%) individuals died or received transplantation, neither of these outcomes occurred in the short-term exposure group. HLA-DRB1*11:04 was shown to be more common in NTF-DILI after controlling for confounding factors than in the general population (odds ratio [OR] 4.29, P = 1.15 104), in patients with idiopathic autoimmune hepatitis (OR 11.77, P= 7.76 x 10-5), and patients with non-NTF DILI (OR 3.34, P = 0.003). Particularly with prolonged exposure, NTF-DILI can cause parenchymal necrosis, bridging fibrosis, cirrhosis, and ultimately mortality requiring liver transplantation. Regulators should update the prescribing advice and consider alternative ways to lessen the risk of major liver harm from NTF.

Source; sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0168827822031178