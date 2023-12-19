Nivolumab Plus Chemotherapy Vs. Chemotherapy: Impact on HRQoL in Advanced GC/GEJC

The following is a summary of “Health-Related Quality of Life With Nivolumab Plus Chemotherapy Versus Chemotherapy in Patients With Advanced Gastric/Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer or Esophageal Adenocarcinoma From CheckMate 649,” published in the December 2023 issue of Oncology by Moehler, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to present exploratory patient-reported outcomes (PROs) from the CheckMate 649 trial, specifically focusing on the health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in patients with advanced/metastatic non-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer (GC/GEJC) or esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) who received first-line treatment with nivolumab plus chemotherapy compared to chemotherapy alone.

In the study cohort of 1,581 patients, randomly assigned 1:1 to nivolumab plus chemotherapy or chemotherapy, and those with tumor PD-L1 expression at a combined positive score (CPS) of ≥5, HRQoL was assessed using EQ-5D and Functional Assessment of Cancer Therapy-Gastric (FACT-Ga), including FACT-General (FACT-G) and Gastric Cancer subscale (GaCS). The FACT-G GP5 item measured treatment-related symptom burden. Longitudinal changes in HRQoL were evaluated using mixed models for repeated measures in the PRO analysis population, consisting of randomly assigned patients with baseline and ≥1 postbaseline assessments. Analyses of time to symptom or definitive deterioration were also conducted.

In the PRO analysis population (n = 1,360), PRO questionnaire completion rates were mostly >80% during treatment. The patient-reported symptom burden did not increase with nivolumab plus chemotherapy compared to chemotherapy alone. Mean improved changes from baseline were greater with nivolumab plus chemotherapy for FACT-Ga total, GaCS, and EQ-5D visual analog scale in patients with a CPS of ≥5, with similar results for the overall PRO analysis population. In CPS ≥5 and all randomly assigned populations, nivolumab plus chemotherapy reduced the risk of symptom deterioration versus chemotherapy, as indicated by FACT-Ga total score and GaCS. Time to definitive deterioration was longer, and the risk of definitive deterioration in HRQoL was reduced with nivolumab plus chemotherapy across EQ-5D and most FACT-Ga measures (hazard ratio [95% CI] <1).

Compared with chemotherapy alone, the first-line treatment of nivolumab plus chemotherapy demonstrated stable or improved on-treatment HRQoL in patients with advanced/metastatic non-HER2-positive GC/GEJC/EAC, along with a decreased risk of definitive HRQoL deterioration.

Source: ascopubs.org/doi/full/10.1200/JCO.23.00170