The following is a summary of “A National Registry for People With All Stages of Kidney Disease: The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) Patient Network,” published in the February 2023 issue of Kidney Diseases by Inker et al.

The NKF Patient Network is the first comprehensive chronic kidney disease (CKD) patient registry in the United States. It was established by the National Kidney Foundation (NKF). Patient-centered education, research, clinical care, and health policy decisions are all bolstered by the Network’s efforts. In this paper, we report the study’s overall architecture and findings from its feasibility analysis, which ran from July 2020 to December 2020. Collaboration between health systems and a longitudinal observational cohort study using patient-entered data with or without electronic health care record (EHR) connection.

People with CKD younger than 18 should contact their healthcare provider, the NKF, or the national outreach campaign to participate. People sign up for themselves and exchange information through a private hub that provides them with tailored training and guidance. Geisinger is the first health system to join forces. Kidney failure from any cause or stage, including those on dialysis or who have received a kidney transplant. Transfer of EHR data feasibility, participant characteristics, and user and content viewpoints. The Pulse Infoframe Healthie 2.0 platform powered the registry interface and collected and analyzed the data.

Around 80 people filled out a profile during the feasibility study, and another 42 answered questions about their experience. Approximately 51% were female, the average age was 57.4, 83% were White, and 89% were not of Hispanic or Latino descent. About 60% of the subjects did not know their estimated glomerular filtration rate, and 91% did not know their urine albumin-creatinine ratio. Many people living with CKD need to be made aware that they have the condition, the Network faces challenges in enrolling vulnerable populations or those with low digital readiness, and there is a risk of selection bias due to loss of follow-up. The Network has the potential to serve as a global clearinghouse for real-world data that can guide the evolution of research, care, and treatments focusing on individual patients.

