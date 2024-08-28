NLP Reduces Labor Pain and Fear, Shortens Labor Duration, and Boosts Maternal Satisfaction

Photo Credit: Freepik

The following is a summary of “Effect of neurolınguıstıc programmıng on labor paın, fear, duratıon, and maternal satısfactıon: A randomızed controlled trıal,” published in the August 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Kiliçli et al.

Labor pain is among the most intense forms of pain experienced by women, and addressing this pain effectively is crucial for improving maternal outcomes. Despite the significance of this issue, the literature lacks research examining the impact of Neurolinguistic Programming (NLP) on labor pain and associated fears. This study aimed to evaluate the effects of NLP on labor pain, fear, duration, and maternal satisfaction in both nulliparous and multiparous women. The research design comprised parallel-group randomized controlled trials conducted on two samples involving nulliparous and multiparous women. Data collection occurred between October 3, 2023, and January 21, 2024. The study included a total of 124 women (62 nulliparous and 62 multiparous) who experienced vaginal births. Participants were randomly assigned to either the experimental group, which received NLP interventions, or the control group, which did not receive any such intervention.

The primary outcomes assessed were labor pain, fear, duration, and maternal satisfaction. NLP was administered to the experimental group for 20 minutes at specific stages of labor (when cervical dilation was 3–4, 5–6, and 7–8 cm) while the control group rested for the same duration. The results revealed that the experimental group experienced significantly lower pain scores over time than the control group, with a 90.3% reduction in pain for nulliparous women and a 64.5% reduction for multiparous women. Additionally, the NLP group exhibited lower levels of fear, shorter labor durations, and higher levels of maternal satisfaction in both nulliparous and multiparous women compared to the control group, with all results achieving statistical significance (p < 0.05).

These findings suggest that NLP is an effective intervention for reducing labor pain and fear, shortening the duration of labor, and enhancing maternal satisfaction during childbirth. The study highlights the potential of NLP as a valuable tool in obstetric care, offering a non-invasive method to improve the childbirth experience for women.

