TUESDAY, March 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Vaccination against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) during pregnancy is not associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes, according to a study published online March 24 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Maria C. Magnus, Ph.D., from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health in Oslo, and colleagues conducted a registry-based retrospective cohort study involving 157,521 singleton pregnancies ending after 22 gestational weeks in Sweden (from Jan. 1, 2021, until Jan. 12, 2022) and Norway (from Jan. 1, 2021, to Jan. 15, 2022) to examine the risk for adverse pregnancy outcomes after vaccination against SARS-CoV-2. Of the participants, 18 percent were vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 while pregnant (12.9 percent with BNT162b2, 4.8 percent with mRNA-1273, and 0.3 percent with AZD1222).

The researchers found that vaccination occurred during the first, second, and third trimester for 0.7, 8.3, and 9.1 percent of individuals delivering, respectively. There was no significant association for vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 with an increased risk for preterm birth (adjusted hazard ratio, 0.86; 95 percent confidence interval, 0.91 to 1.05), stillbirth (adjusted hazard ratio, 0.86; 95 percent confidence interval, 0.63 to 1.17), small for gestational age (adjusted odds ratio, 0.97; 95 percent confidence interval, 0.90 to 1.04), low Apgar score (adjusted odds ratio, 0.97; 95 percent confidence interval, 0.87 to 1.08), or neonatal care admission (adjusted odds ratio, 0.97; 95 percent confidence interval, 0.86 to 1.10).

“Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 during pregnancy, compared with no SARS-CoV-2 vaccination during pregnancy, was not significantly associated with an increased risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes,” the authors write.

One author disclosed financial ties to Pfizer.

