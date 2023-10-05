No Elevated Risk of Heart Defects in Infants of Mothers with CeD

The following is a summary of “No Increased Risk of Cardiac Birth Defects in Infants of Mothers With Celiac Disease: A Population and Sibling Comparison,” published in the August 2023 issue of Gastroenterology by Zylberberg, et al.

Numerous prior studies have suggested an elevated risk of cardiac birth defects in newborns of mothers with celiac disease (CeD). By utilizing comprehensive nationwide Swedish health care registries, researchers, for a study, sought to investigate the potential association between maternal CeD and the occurrence of overall or cardiac birth defects in their offspring.

Conducting a retrospective cohort study spanning the years 2002 to 2016, they examined infants born to women with biopsy-confirmed CeD (characterized by villous atrophy, Marsh III), matched against infants born to nonceliac women from the general populace. They employed conditional logistic regression, calculating odds ratios (OR) along with their corresponding 95% CI to assess the relationship between maternal CeD and the incidence of birth defects. To mitigate the influence of familial confounding, they also compared infants born to mothers with CeD with those born to their unaffected sisters.

The study encompassed 6,990 infants born to mothers diagnosed with CeD, contrasted with 34,643 infants born to reference mothers. Incidence of any birth defect was observed in 234 infants (33 per 1,000 infants) and 1,244 reference infants (36 per 1,000), yielding an OR of 0.93 (95% CI 0.81–1.08). Cardiac birth defects were identified in 113 infants (16 per 1,000) born to mothers with CeD and 569 infants (16 per 1,000) born to reference mothers, yielding an OR of 0.98 (95% CI 0.80–1.20). Analogous ORs for both any and cardiac birth defects were similarly identified in sibling comparisons.

The investigation found no statistically significant elevation in the risk of either overall or cardiac birth defects in infants born to mothers diagnosed with CeD, when compared to the general population and their nonaffected sisters.

Source: journals.lww.com/ajg/Abstract/2023/08000/No_Increased_Risk_of_Cardiac_Birth_Defects_in.24.aspx