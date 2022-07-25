There is no evidence of increased risk for major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) after COVID-19 vaccination in patients with cardiovascular disease (CVD), according to a study published in Cardiovascular Research. Esther W. Chan, PhD, and colleagues examined the association between two COVID-19 vaccines and the risk for MACE in individuals with established CVD. Among 229,235 people with

CVD, 1,764 were vaccinated and had a diagnosis of MACE during the study. For the first vaccine, incidence rate ratios (IRRs) were 0.48 with the first dose and 0.87 with the second dose in days 0-13 after vaccination. From days 14-27, IRRs were 0.40 for the first dose and 1.13 for the second. For the second vaccine, IRRs were 0.43 in the first 13 days after vaccination and 0.73 for the second dose. From days 14- 27, IRRs for with the second vaccine were 0.54 for the first dose and 0.83 for the second. “Our study showed that preexisting CVD should not prevent people from getting vaccinated against COVID-19,” a coauthor said in a statement.