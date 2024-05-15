Empirical Antimicrobial Treatment Adequacy Has Little Impact on Hospital Stay and Complications in Non-Critically Ill Pediatric Patients With Bacterial Infections

The following is a summary of “Impact of inadequate Empirical Antibiotic Treatment on outcome of non-critically ill children with bacterial infections,” published in the May 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Dar et al.

The nuanced impact of empirical antibiotic treatment adequacy on the clinical trajectory and hospitalization duration of pediatric patients with non-life-threatening bacterial infections remains uncertain. This retrospective study aimed to elucidate the effects of inadequate empirical antibiotic treatment on these variables among pediatric patients.

Through a thorough review of medical records from 2018 to 2020, the researchers analyzed the demographic, clinical, and laboratory profiles of children admitted for infectious diseases with bacterial isolates from sterile sites. They compared patients who received adequate and inadequate empirical treatment, shedding light on potential disparities in outcomes.

The findings revealed that among the cohort of pediatric patients, comprising 48 recipients of inadequate empirical antimicrobial treatment and 143 recipients of adequate treatment, there was no statistically significant impact on the length of hospital stay or the occurrence of complications in those deemed non-critically ill. However, younger age and underlying renal abnormalities emerged as risk factors predisposing patients to inadequate antimicrobial treatment, whereas associated bacteremia was more prevalent in the group receiving adequate antimicrobial treatment.

These observations underscore the complexity surrounding the administration of empirical antibiotic therapy in pediatric bacterial infections. While the study did not discern a discernible difference in outcomes based on the adequacy of antibiotic treatment, it prompts a reconsideration of the necessity for routine empirical broad-spectrum therapy in non-critically ill cases. Such interventions may carry added financial burdens and contribute to the burgeoning concern of antibiotic resistance. As such, larger prospective investigations are warranted to validate and further delineate these findings, offering a more comprehensive understanding of optimal antibiotic stewardship practices in pediatric care.

Source: bmcpediatr.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12887-024-04793-0