There was little known regarding the long-term health-related quality of life (HRQoL) and symptom persistence in individuals with indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (iNHL). As a result, in the large population-based longitudinal study, researchers explored long-term HRQoL and symptom persistence and found relevant sociodemographic, clinical, and psychological aspects.

Patients diagnosed between 1999 and 2014 who were four months or more post-diagnosis were invited to take part in a longitudinal study. The Netherlands Cancer Registry included sociodemographic and clinical information. About 669 patients completed the EORTC QLQ-C30 and CLL-16 questionnaires (74% response rate). Patients completed four surveys on average. Active surveillance (52%), systemic therapy (31%), or radiation were the primary treatments (13%). Persistent tiredness was observed by 36%, chronic neuropathy by 33%, and persistent role-functioning impairment by 25%.

It was two to three times greater than the age and gender-matched normative population. Scores were largely steady for up to ten years following diagnosis, with no clinically significant alterations. Comorbidities, psychological distress, shorter time since diagnosis, systemic treatment, younger age, lower education level, and no spouse were all related to poorer outcomes (all P<0.05). Up to one-third of iNHL patients had long-term chronic symptoms that do not improve with time. Early identification of symptoms aided in delivering targeted supportive care to people in need.

Reference:onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/bjh.18139