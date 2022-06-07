Despite the limited sample size of studies, the low occurrence rate of these changes necessitates a significant number of people for screening. Thanks to next-generation sequencing (NGS), multiple genetic variants can be discovered simultaneously thanks to next-generation sequencing (NGS). Several biomarkers and drugs could be investigated by umbrella clinical trials, which promptly and effectively screen and enroll patients for simultaneous sub-studies using NGS. CTONG1702 was an open-label, multi-center phase II clinical trial that researchers designed. This was an adaptive umbrella trial that would assess the efficacy and safety of numerous biomarker-driven treatments, including tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) and a PD-1 inhibitor, in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who were in stages IIIB to IV (8th AJCC). Patients would be included in simultaneous sub-studies based on the NGS and PD-L1 IHC analysis results. Patients who did not qualify for CTONG1702 were enrolled in CTONG1705, a real-world observational trial. This research aimed to create a large-scale genomic database and investigate the link between genetic variants in NSCLC patients and clinical outcomes. The adaptive umbrella trial will look at several targets and medicines in individuals with advanced NSCLC (CTONG1702). Furthermore, a concurrent real-world investigation will provide additional evidence for clinical practice (CTONG1705).

