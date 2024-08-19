SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Noncanonical formation of SNX5 gene-derived circular RNA regulates cancer growth.

Aug 19, 2024

Experts: Yi-Tung Chen,Hui-Ju Tsai,Chia-Hua Kan,Chung-Pei Ma,Hui-Wen Chen,Ian Yi-Feng Chang,Hsuan Liu,Chih-Ching Wu,Wei-Yun Chu,Ya-Chun Wu,Kai-Ping Chang,Jau-Song Yu,Bertrand Chin-Ming Tan

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Yi-Tung Chen

    Molecular Medicine Research Center, Chang Gung University, Taoyuan, 333, Taiwan.

    Department of Biomedical Sciences, College of Medicine, Chang Gung University, Taoyuan, 333, Taiwan.

    Hui-Ju Tsai

    Department of Medical Biotechnology and Laboratory Science, College of Medicine, Chang Gung University, Taoyuan, 333, Taiwan.

    Chia-Hua Kan

    Department of Biomedical Sciences, College of Medicine, Chang Gung University, Taoyuan, 333, Taiwan.

    Chung-Pei Ma

    Department of Biomedical Sciences, College of Medicine, Chang Gung University, Taoyuan, 333, Taiwan.

    Hui-Wen Chen

    Graduate Institute of Biomedical Sciences, College of Medicine, Chang Gung University, Taoyuan, 333, Taiwan.

    Ian Yi-Feng Chang

    Molecular Medicine Research Center, Chang Gung University, Taoyuan, 333, Taiwan.

    Department of Neurosurgery, Lin-Kou Medical Center, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Taoyuan, 333, Taiwan.

    Genomic Medicine Core Laboratory, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Taoyuan, 333, Taiwan.

    Hsuan Liu

    Molecular Medicine Research Center, Chang Gung University, Taoyuan, 333, Taiwan.

    Graduate Institute of Biomedical Sciences, College of Medicine, Chang Gung University, Taoyuan, 333, Taiwan.

    Department of Cell and Molecular Biology, College of Medicine, Chang Gung University, Taoyuan, 333, Taiwan.

    Division of Colon and Rectal Surgery, Lin-Kou Medical Center, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Taoyuan, 333, Taiwan.

    Chih-Ching Wu

    Department of Medical Biotechnology and Laboratory Science, College of Medicine, Chang Gung University, Taoyuan, 333, Taiwan.

    Wei-Yun Chu

    Graduate Institute of Biomedical Sciences, College of Medicine, Chang Gung University, Taoyuan, 333, Taiwan.

    Ya-Chun Wu

    Asia American International Academy, New Taipei City, Taiwan.

    Kai-Ping Chang

    Molecular Medicine Research Center, Chang Gung University, Taoyuan, 333, Taiwan.

    Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, Lin-Kou Medical Center, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Taoyuan, 333, Taiwan.

    Jau-Song Yu

    Molecular Medicine Research Center, Chang Gung University, Taoyuan, 333, Taiwan.

    Graduate Institute of Biomedical Sciences, College of Medicine, Chang Gung University, Taoyuan, 333, Taiwan.

    Department of Cell and Molecular Biology, College of Medicine, Chang Gung University, Taoyuan, 333, Taiwan.

    Bertrand Chin-Ming Tan

    Department of Biomedical Sciences, College of Medicine, Chang Gung University, Taoyuan, 333, Taiwan. btan@mail.cgu.edu.tw.

    Graduate Institute of Biomedical Sciences, College of Medicine, Chang Gung University, Taoyuan, 333, Taiwan. btan@mail.cgu.edu.tw.

    Department of Neurosurgery, Lin-Kou Medical Center, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Taoyuan, 333, Taiwan. btan@mail.cgu.edu.tw.

    Research Center for Emerging Viral Infections, Chang Gung University, Taoyuan, 333, Taiwan. btan@mail.cgu.edu.tw.

