Noncanonical formation of SNX5 gene-derived circular RNA regulates cancer growth.

Oral squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC) is a prevalent cancer worldwide, exhibiting unique regional prevalence. Despite advancements in diagnostics and therapy, the 5-year survival rate for patients has seen limited improvement. A deeper understanding of OSCC pathogenesis, especially its molecular underpinnings, is essential for improving detection, prevention, and treatment. In this context, noncoding RNAs, such as circular RNAs (circRNAs), have gained recognition as crucial regulators and potential biomarkers in OSCC progression. Our study highlights the discovery of previously uncharacterized circRNAs, including a SNX5 gene-derived circRNA, circSNX5, through deep sequencing of OSCC patient tissue transcriptomes. We established circSNX5’s tumor-specific expression and its strong correlation with patient survival using structure-specific and quantitative PCR analyses. In vitro and in vivo experiments underscored circSNX5 RNA’s regulatory role in cancer growth and metastasis. Further, our omics profiling and functional assays revealed that ADAM10 is a critical effector in circSNX5-mediated cancer progression, with circSNX5 maintaining ADAM10 expression by sponging miR-323. This novel circRNA-miRNA-mRNA regulatory axis significantly contributes to oral cancer progression and malignancy. Moreover, we discovered that circSNX5 RNA is produced via noncanonical sequential back-splicing of pre-mRNA, a process negatively regulated by the RNA-binding protein STAU1. This finding adds a new dimension to our understanding of exonic circRNA biogenesis in the eukaryotic transcriptome. Collectively, our findings offer a detailed mechanistic dissection and functional interpretation of a novel circRNA, shedding light on the role of the noncoding transcriptome in cancer biology and potentially paving the way for innovative therapeutic strategies.© 2024. The Author(s).

