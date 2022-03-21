Epileptic seizures are well recognized as a presenting symptom in patients with brain tumors, however much less is known about coexisting nonepileptic attack disorder (NEAD) in this population. Establishing a diagnosis of NEAD can be challenging, especially in those with concomitant epilepsy. Nonepileptic attack disorder is associated with a high rate of morbidity, often due to coexisting psychological factors which may require the input of multiple services. In an era where early aggressive management of tumors is enabling patients to live longer, the associated psychological impact of adjusting to physical disease is increasingly apparent. In this case series, we present a narrative summary of 9 patients referred to neurology with brain tumor-related epilepsy (BTRE) over a five-year period (2015-2020) who also experienced NEAD. We describe their tumor characteristics, treatment course, and factors potentially contributing to their presentation. We conducted a case note review of patients presenting to the epilepsy service with BTRE, in whom NEAD was diagnosed based on clinical features and correlation with their EEG. Patients ranged in age from 26 to 63 years. Two patients were diagnosed with grade 1, three with grade 2 and four with grade 3 tumors. Tumors localized to frontal or temporal regions in seven cases. All patients presented initially with BTRE and developed nonepileptic seizures subsequently. Four patients developed NEAD within 1 month of their tumor diagnosis. One patient developed NEAD 79 months following diagnosis. The diagnosis of NEAD was established in 8 patients by direct visualization of attacks (two during concomitant EEG recording). In the remaining patient, diagnosis was based on history (patient and witness). Six patients were diagnosed with concomitant low mood and/ or anxiety and three were commenced on antidepressant medication. At the time of last review, the predominant attacks were nonepileptic in all but one patient.Copyright © 2022 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.