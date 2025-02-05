Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation Enhances CHF Treatment

Photo Credit: stefanamer

The following is a summary of “A Meta-Analysis on the Efficacy of Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation Combined With Pressure Support Ventilation in Treating Chronic Heart Failure,” published in the January 2025 issue of Cardiology by Zhang et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the clinical efficacy and safety of noninvasive positive pressure ventilation combined with pressure support ventilation (NPPV-PSV) in treating chronic heart failure (CHF) through a meta-analysis.

They searched PubMed, Embase, Web of Science, Cochrane Library, CNKI, and Wanfang databases for randomized controlled trials and cohort studies on NPPV-PSV treatment for CHF, with a search period from inception to 2024 and the eligible studies were selected.

The results showed that 8 studies with 568 patients were included in the analysis. The NPPV-PSV treatment significantly improved clinical efficacy (total effect Z = 5.10, OR = 3.12, 95% CI [2.01, 4.83], P = 0.000) compared to conventional treatment. It also led to significant reductions in heart rate (HR) (total effect Z = 16.26, MD = −10.50, 95% CI [−11.76, −9.23], P = 0.000), respiratory rate (RR) (total effect Z = 16.50, MD = −6.44, 95% CI [−7.20, −5.67], P = 0.000), and significant improvement in oxygen saturation (total effect Z = 12.40, MD = 0.09, 95% CI [0.08, 0.11], P = 0.000).

Investigators concluded that NPPV-PSV treatment significantly improved clinical symptoms, reduced heart and RR, and increased oxygen saturation in patients with CHF, demonstrating superior effects compared to conventional treatment.

