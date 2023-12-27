Infection Control Practices Challenged in High-Flow Nasal Oxygen & Noninvasive Ventilation

The following is a summary of “Generation of Aerosols by Noninvasive Respiratory Support Modalities: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis,” published in the October 2023 issue of Infectious Diseases by Zhang et al.

For a study, researchers examined if high-flow nasal oxygen and noninvasive ventilation generate pathogen-containing aerosols, aligning with infection control guidelines. Through systematic analysis of studies up to August 2023, they assessed air samples and aerosol particle quantity linked to these procedures. Data synthesis from various studies informed this assessment.

They analyzed 24 studies, 12 involving patients and 15 with healthy volunteers. Meta-analysis of five studies (152 COVID-19 patients) during high-flow nasal oxygen showed no significant association with pathogen-laden aerosols. Two studies on noninvasive ventilation (72 patients) found no such connection. Studies on healthy volunteers showed no substantial rise in aerosol production with these treatments.

Researchers concluded that high-flow nasal oxygen and noninvasive ventilation weren’t linked to heightened airborne pathogen detection or aerosol generation. This suggests a reconsideration of categorizing these procedures and their infection control practices.

Source: jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2810485