For a study, researchers sought to establish reference values for the rate of torque development (RTD) and muscle torque steadiness (MTS) of knee extensors across the lifespan, and to see if these measures were associated with OARSI–recommended performance-based measures (6-minute walk test, 30-second chair stand test, stair climb test) and other clinical variables. The knee extensor strength of 764 individuals (12–89 years) from the 1,000 Norms Project was measured using fixed dynamometry in the cross-sectional observational research. Values for age- and sex-stratified normative RTD (Nms1 kg1) and MTS (Nm kg1) were provided as means with 95% CI. Correlations and multiple regression analyses were used to identify factors that were independently associated with RTD or MTS (age, gender, height, weight, OARSI-recommended performance-based measures, Knee Injury, and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score, vertical jump, long jump, grip strength, basic gait-related knee biomechanics).

Normative RTD and MTS reference values were developed based on age and gender. Across all age categories, male individuals had greater RTD but lower MTS (less steady) than female ones. Better performance in OARSI-recommended performance-based measures, such as vertical leap, long jump, and grip strength, was linked to higher RTD but lower MTS. The RTD and MTS were determined independently by the 32nd chair stand test, the stair climb test, the vertical leap, the long jump, and grip strength.

The RTD and MTS were shown to be related to clinical factors related to knee osteoarthritis. The obtained normative reference values might aid in identifying the prevalence and amount of RTD and MTS deficits in knee osteoarthritis, as well as in establishing responsive outcome measures for therapy trials.

Reference:journals.lww.com/jclinrheum/Abstract/2022/04000/Normative_Reference_Values_for_Knee_Extensor.8.aspx