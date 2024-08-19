SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Novel Biomarkers May Distinguish MASH From MASLD

Aug 19, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Mounika N, et al. Inflammatory Protein Signatures as Predictive Disease-Specific Markers for Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). Inflammation. Published online April 27, 2024. doi:10.1007/s10753-024-02035-0

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Department of Pharmacy Practice
    National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research-Guwahati
    Sila Katamur (Halugurisuk)
    Changsari, Kamrup
    Assam, India

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisementt