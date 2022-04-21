Ifosfamide-induced encephalopathy was a well-known complication usually treated with Methylene Blue (MB). This encephalopathy was thought to be caused by chloroacetaldehyde, a potentially neurotoxic metabolite of Ifosfamide. Stopping Ifosfamide and providing supportive care were the current therapy recommendations. Ifosfamide-encephalopathy was described as therapeutic and prophylactic using MB, which inhibits the synthesis of chloroacetaldehyde. MB takes effect in 30 minutes and could last up to 3 days. Prolonged encephalopathy associated with MB therapy was not reported in the literature to last longer than 30 days. Following Ifosfamide therapy for her Non-Germinomatous Germ Cell Tumor (GCT), an 11-year-old female with autistic spectrum disorder experienced recurrent episodes of severe somnolence for 7 months. Before receiving cranial RT, I experienced periods of sleepiness. The effects of MB were instantaneous but limited, with somnolence resolution lasting 1-2 days between treatments. Neuroimaging and laboratory testing could not explain the tiredness, but EEG revealed chronic encephalopathy. According to a literature review, neurotoxicity was a side effect of Ifosfamide, but this effect has not been reported to last more than 30 days. Following the completion of therapy, the instance required MB treatment for another 7 months. Researchers presented these novel clinical results and speculated that this reaction to Ifosfamide might be linked to the case patient’s pre-existing autism through a genetic/metabolic component. The apparent link could be linked to the well-known link between autism and the development of GCTs. The theory prompts more discussion on the appropriate use of Ifosfamide in children with co-morbidities and the need for screening before use.

Source:bmcpediatr.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12887-022-03144-1