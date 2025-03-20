Novel Tool Validated in Chronic Rhinosinusitis With Nasal Polyposis

Photo Credit: iStock.com/Libre de droit

The Standard Tests for Asthma, Allergic Rhinitis, and Chronic Rhinosinusitis (STARR-15), a novel survey for use in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis, demonstrated good test-retest reliability, according to findings published in Annals of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology. As Mandy Salmon, MD, and colleagues noted, available tools that track symptoms and assess quality of life based on disease burden, such as the 22-item Sinonasal Outcome Test (SNOT-22), lack specificity in the symptoms they assess. They examined the STARR-15 in a US cohort with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis. The tool had good test-retest reliability (intraclass correlation coefficient, 0.93) and was internally valid (Cronbach alpha, 0.85). The survey also examined external validity compared to SNOT-22, and the STARR-15 correlated positively with the SNOT-22 (Pearson coefficient, 0.77). The findings have implications for tracking symptoms in chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps as well as other inflammatory conditions of the lower airways, according to Dr. Salmon and colleagues.