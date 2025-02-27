Novel Ventilation Index for Severe Asthma Shows Prognostic Value

Photo Credit: Kamionsky

A novel ventilation inhomogeneity index, σlnCl, derived from computed cardiopulmonography (CCP) data was found to be a sensitive marker for inflammation in type-2 high asthma, according to findings published in BMJ Open Respiratory Research. Nayia Petousi, DPhil, MB BChir, and colleagues assessed 91 patients with severe type 2 high asthma, 67 of whom subsequently started treatment. Assessments included prebronchodilator and postbronchodilator CCP and spirometry, blood eosinophil count (BEC), and Asthma-Symptom Questionnaire (ACQ-5). Bronchodilation decreased σlnCl (ΔσlnCl, −0.08; P<0.001). Baseline σlnCl, but not forced expiratory volume in 1 s (FEV1) % predicted, was significantly associated with BEC (P=0.01). Improvements in σlnCl after starting treatment depended on BEC (P<0.001), but improvements in FEV1 % predicted related to both BEC and ACQ-5 responses (linear mixed effects coefficients: BEC, −10.8% pred; ACQ-5, –3.5% pred; P<0.001). Among those who started treatment, responders experienced significant improvements in symptoms and FEV1 % predicted (P<0.001) and were more likely to experience remission at 1 year.