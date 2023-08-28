NPTX2 Enhances EMT in Cutaneous SCC Via METTL3-Mediated N6-Methyladenosine Methylation of SNAIL

The following is a summary of “NPTX2 Promotes Epithelial–Mesenchymal Transition in Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma through METTL3-Mediated N6-Methyladenosine Methylation of SNAIL” published in the June 2023 issue of Investigative Dermatology by Kang et al.

The second most prevalent form of skin cancer is cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC). According to reports, NPTX2, a member of the neuronal pentraxin family, plays inconsistent functions in various cancers. The process and mechanism of NPTX2 in cSCC are still unknown.

This study revealed that NPTX2 was overexpressed in cSCC cell lines and cutaneous lesions. A431 and SCL-1 cells exhibited enhanced proliferation, migration, invasion, colony formation, and epithelial-mesenchymal translation, according to in vitro studies. In cSCC cell lines, NPTX2 interacted with METTL3, enhanced METTL3 expression, and enhanced N6-methyladenosine modification. NPTX2 facilitated epithelial-mesenchymal translation mechanistically by promoting METTL3-mediated N6-methyladenosine of SNAIL.

The effects of NPTX2 overexpression on cSCC cells were reversed by METTL3 knockdown and N6-methyladenosine inhibition. In vivo, studies confirmed the oncogene status of NPTX2 in cSCC. NPTX2 is, therefore, a potential therapeutic target for cSCC.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022202X2300009X