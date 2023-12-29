Nuclear Hormone Receptors’ Role in Mitotic Genome-Bookmarking: Unveiling Insights into Epigenetic Changes and Disease Assessment

The following is a summary of “Mitotic genome-bookmarking by nuclear hormone receptors: A novel dimension in epigenetic reprogramming and disease assessment,” published in the December 2023 issue of Endocrinology by Rizvi, et al.

The introduction of fluorescent proteins with several colors and the development of live cell imaging techniques have made significant contributions to their comprehension of the intracellular trafficking of nuclear receptors and the roles that these receptors play in the regulation of gene expression. Furthermore, these regulatory events must be accurately transmitted from progenitor to progeny cells. This was supported by several convergent processes, such as alterations to histones and, more recently, mitotic genome bookmarking, which is caused by certain transcription factors. During mitosis, the architectural blueprint of the progenitor’s active transcription state is suppressed and kept.

The phenomenon relates to the retention and feed-forward transmission of this blueprint. This phenomenon guarantees that the transcriptome, proteome, cellular characteristics, and phenotypes of the progeny cells are accurately reactivated at the exit of the mitotic phase. There is a connection between disease-associated receptor polymorphism and the disruption of this process.

This is in addition to the fact that nuclear receptors may bookmark the genome in various ways. Innovations in technology, on the other hand, will provide light on the more intricate aspects of this occurrence, which will assist in the restoration of normality in receptor-specific disorders.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0303720723002204