Number of Measles Cases Now 58 in West Texas Outbreak

THURSDAY, Feb. 20, 2025 (HealthDay News) — New numbers have been released by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) in an update on the measles outbreak in Gaines County and the surrounding communities: 58 individuals, including at least 48 children and six adults, have been infected as of Feb. 18.

Gaines County remains the hotspot of the outbreak (45 cases), but surrounding counties are also beginning to see cases: nine cases in Terry County, two in Yoakum County, one in Lynn County, and one in Lubbock County. Most cases have been identified among unvaccinated individuals; however, four individuals say they have been vaccinated. Symptom onset began within the last three weeks, and so far, 13 patients have been hospitalized.

Free vaccination clinics for the community are being hosted by the local health departments in West Texas. At a clinic hosted by the South Plains Public Health District, which includes Gaines County, there have been at least 95 measles-mumps-rubella vaccinations, according to Zach Holbrooks, the health district’s executive director, CNN reported. The clinic is currently operating with expanded hours and is now open seven days a week for vaccinations.

Earlier this year, the Houston Health Department confirmed two cases of measles in Harris County residents, which were the first measles cases reported in Texas since 2023 and prompted a DSHS health alert on Jan. 23.

Health officials at the DSHS warn that additional cases are likely to occur in Gaines County and the surrounding communities. In its health alert summary, the DSHS advises clinicians to “immediately report any suspected cases to your local health department, preferably while the patient is in your presence.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the 2023 to 2024 school year saw the highest level of vaccine exemptions for kindergarteners (3.3 percent). The DSHS notes that in Gaines County, the number was much higher, at 17.62 percent (nearly one in five children).

