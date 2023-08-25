Nurses Report High Resiliency, Yet Many Want to Leave the Field

THURSDAY, Aug. 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Despite high self-reports of resiliency, many nurses intend to leave the career, according to a study published online June 14 in BMC Health Services Research.

Saija Sihvola, from University of Eastern Finland in Kuopio, and colleagues conducted an online survey of 437 registered nurses to assess nurses’ resilience, job satisfaction, intentions to leave, and quality of care.

The researchers found that the nurses had a mean resiliency score of 3.92. More nurses had considered leaving nursing during the pandemic (16 percent) than before (2 percent). The mean score of requiring factors of the work was 2.56, while the mean overall job satisfaction score was 5.8. Resilience affected nurses’ job satisfaction, which also influenced the quality of care, which was rated moderate (7.46 out of 10) in structural equation modeling. Structural equation modeling showed indices of goodness of fit of 0.988 for the normed fit index, 0.954 for the relative fit index, 0.992 for the incremental fit index, 0.97 for the Tucker-Lewis index, 0.992 for the comparative fit index, and 0.064 for root mean square error of approximation. There was no direct relationship between resilience and intention to leave nursing.

“Given the number of nurses who consider leaving nursing, there are clear needs to develop effective strategies to maintain quality healthcare with resilient, committed nursing staff,” write the authors.

